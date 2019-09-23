Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Upped Its Position by $427,140 as Stock Rose; Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Tech Data (TECD) Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 71,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, up from 66,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 961,275 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 87,451 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech Data EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Na has 0.04% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 868 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.02% or 4,725 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 591,492 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,593 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,347 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 5,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 83,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 24,819 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 69,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp Inc invested in 0% or 4,942 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares to 11,542 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,302 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 1.08 million shares. Maple Mgmt accumulated 3.6% or 190,335 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.02% or 180 shares. Investment Serv Of America Inc holds 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,343 shares. 44,019 were accumulated by Hendley & Company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company stated it has 29,404 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 55,940 shares. Paw Cap invested in 8,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 35,617 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Naples Global Ltd Llc holds 5,897 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 240,028 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.44% or 66,581 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3,628 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Advisors Asset Management has 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20,086 shares to 9,324 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 24,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,245 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.