Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Holding; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increases Position in Carmax (KMX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 292.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 40,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,121 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 13,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 371,946 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 27,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 1.14 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.83 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19,198 shares to 24,944 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 18,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2,586 shares to 137,742 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,136 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL).