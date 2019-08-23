Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position; Advisor Partners Has Boosted Encana (ECA) Holding by $359,044 as Stock Declined

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 156.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 51,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 83,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, up from 32,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 10.94 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 276,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11 million, down from 280,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 1.65 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 5,270 shares to 20,372 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Corporation (ECA) CEO Douglas Suttles on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.47 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT) by 25,625 shares to 38,443 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU) by 25,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

More important recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.