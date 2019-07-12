Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Cut Its Stake; Harris Associates LP Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 47,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.91M, up from 13.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.80 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,455 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 27,800 shares to 193,750 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.