Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Raised Its Stake by $6.04 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $489,775

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares to 76,250 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,770 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

