Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Position; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Position by $720,000

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 81,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, down from 91,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 388,164 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 26,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 184,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 157,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0% or 3,830 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 15,011 shares. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 2.02M shares. Susquehanna International Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,914 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 232,187 shares. Us Bank De owns 3.15M shares. Moreover, Community State Bank Na has 0.66% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks owns 515,580 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 8.37M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). National Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 10,640 shares. Dana Advisors owns 30,910 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 31,492 are held by Sigma Planning. Grandfield Dodd Llc has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amer Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,774 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 811 shares to 11,719 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 40,832 shares to 185,232 shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 7,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 58,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Gamma As owns 71,900 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 6,415 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 47,955 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Daiwa Grp has 3,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 62,288 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 199,217 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pdts Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 138,800 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 3.51 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 22,369 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 earnings per share, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.