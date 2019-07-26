Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Position; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted by $7.56 Million Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 261,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, down from 693,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 2.68 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 251,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48M, up from 891,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 3.34M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership has 0.68% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,584 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 10,099 shares. Corbyn Mngmt Md owns 0.37% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,300 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners LP owns 18,208 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Doliver Advsrs Lp has 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.54% or 299,933 shares. 1.19 million were reported by Putnam Lc. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.04% or 19,008 shares. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,204 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication owns 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32,079 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc owns 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,769 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested in 3,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares to 379,650 shares, valued at $41.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

