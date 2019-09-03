Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Increased Position; Trigran Investments Stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Has Cut by $1.17 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 171,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 161,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 616,437 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.81 million for 22.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 24,821 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 49,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,088 shares. 14,098 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 60,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,986 shares or 0% of the stock. 6.09 million are held by Blackrock. First Manhattan reported 10,000 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 10,075 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,450 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,890 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 480,061 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.01 million shares to 56,880 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 166,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,870 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.