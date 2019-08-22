Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Trigran Investments Decreased Its Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) as Stock Price Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 253,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 258,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 3.71M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 203,348 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,810 shares to 104,321 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Cap Mgmt LP owns 23,966 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 121,561 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amica Retiree Med Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,511 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 106,863 shares. Barton Invest Management holds 0.12% or 8,994 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability has 211,725 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement has 10,965 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 8,912 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 478,999 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 7,700 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust Com accumulated 1,684 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Phocas Financial has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,360 shares. 8,337 are held by Meristem Family Wealth.

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Saia Inc (SAIA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks That I May Buy – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “401(k) vs. IRA: Which One Is Right for You? – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com owns 10,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Mason Street Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 40,700 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). First Tru Advsrs LP owns 80,813 shares. Sei holds 15,930 shares. 1.24M are owned by State Street Corp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Capital Fund Management holds 0% or 10,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,986 shares. 64,629 are held by Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 234,163 shares.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.75 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.