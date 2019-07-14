Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Amgen (Amgn) (AMGN) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Cut Stake by $329,805 as Stock Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 258,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.67M shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (AMGN) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 1,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,696 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Amgn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 343,694 shares. Moreover, Srb has 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,858 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 24,196 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.12% or 672,220 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru Com has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,251 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 0.53% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 178,099 were reported by Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp. Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,903 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% or 107,727 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut has 17,014 shares. Parsec reported 144,859 shares stake. East Coast Asset Management accumulated 3,132 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,150 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 10,804 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Llc invested in 60,087 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,475 shares to 123,863 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0.77% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amer National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,839 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.09% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 586,754 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.24% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 69,507 shares. 1,290 were accumulated by Motco. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 2,511 shares. 118,947 are held by Alley Limited Company. Invesco Ltd invested 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Crawford Counsel Incorporated has 31,837 shares. Nadler Fincl Gru Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 22,519 shares. Burke Herbert Bank holds 1.12% or 15,799 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares valued at $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

