Abbott Laboratories (ABT) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Shorts Raised By 11.16%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) had an increase of 11.16% in short interest. NAT's SI was 3.79 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.16% from 3.41 million shares previously. With 1.07 million avg volume, 4 days are for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)'s short sellers to cover NAT's short positions. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 1.07M shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. ABT’s profit would be $1.48 billion giving it 25.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Abbott Laboratories’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 4.27 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 8.14% above currents $84.52 stock price. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 51.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

More notable recent Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – Report as per June 30, 2019 – First half of 2019 sends promising signals. – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment to Highlights in first half 2019 report, released on Friday August 16, 2019. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Commencement of Time Charter with major energy company Equinor. The TC has now started. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A busy period and good prospects. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – 2Q 2019 Results are out August 16, 2019. Preliminary financial information. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.