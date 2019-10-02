Abbott Laboratories (ABT) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Advisors Capital Management Cut Owens Corning New (OC) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 89.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 50,904 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 6,186 shares with $360,000 value, down from 57,090 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 1.71M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. ABT’s profit would be $1.48 billion giving it 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Abbott Laboratories’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 4.33 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 241,631 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 18,552 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 161,480 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com reported 350 shares. Sarasin And Partners Llp reported 0.09% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Signaturefd Llc reported 0% stake. Skylands Capital Limited Company owns 179,575 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -2.66% below currents $61.64 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 11,252 shares to 122,581 valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 73,390 shares and now owns 871,881 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 13.33% above currents $81.84 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating.

