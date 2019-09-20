Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.74 N/A 1.64 52.98 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abbott Laboratories and Soliton Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

Abbott Laboratories’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Soliton Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and Soliton Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories’s upside potential is 11.14% at a $92.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares and 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories’s stock price has smaller growth than Soliton Inc.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Soliton Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.