Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.83 N/A 1.64 52.98 SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.94 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abbott Laboratories and SI-BONE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival SI-BONE Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Abbott Laboratories and SI-BONE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 4 3.00 SI-BONE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$91.4 is Abbott Laboratories’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abbott Laboratories and SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 74.7% respectively. 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3% are SI-BONE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories has 20.42% stronger performance while SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Abbott Laboratories beats SI-BONE Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.