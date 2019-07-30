Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 78 5.03 N/A 1.49 51.49 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.24 N/A -876.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Abbott Laboratories and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 8.5% 3.8% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Abbott Laboratories and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories’s upside potential currently stands at 2.27% and an $90.17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Abbott Laboratories shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories 0.38% -1.28% 2.86% 5.11% 23.36% 5.78% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories has 5.78% stronger performance while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -61.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 9 of the 9 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.