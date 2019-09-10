Abb LTD (Sw) (ABB) Stock Price Declined While Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Stake; Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $321,551 as Stock Value Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (Sw) (ABB) by 146.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 381,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 642,130 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 260,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd (Sw) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.70M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 6,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 7,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 361,273 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 175,342 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $31.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 583,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) by 2.37 million shares to 11.16 million shares, valued at $457.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc (Call).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.95 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

