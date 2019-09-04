Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Holding; As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Shares Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Its Position

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 72,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $160.45. About 1.70 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 454,748 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA) by 17,184 shares to 306,910 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,664 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 66,908 shares. Strategic Financial stated it has 26,823 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 4,424 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Dodge Cox reported 4.17 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Co owns 28,190 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Management Ca has 3,883 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability reported 35,849 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 18,572 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,743 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc reported 60,345 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,894 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,710 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 68,615 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.42% or 118,835 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Management Llc Nj reported 51,025 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,943 shares to 391,975 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLP) by 17,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).