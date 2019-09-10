Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Upped Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Cut Holding

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.19 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $133.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ABB Stock Fell More Than 12% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 88,942 shares to 26,890 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) by 47,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,034 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural reports mixed Q2 results, raises dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $347.37M for 15.41 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.