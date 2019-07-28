Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $22.51 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 125,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.47M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.99M shares traded or 80.55% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares to 265,029 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 35,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ABB Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ABB a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “With Power Grids Out Of The Picture, Is Electrification Next To Go At ABB? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.