ABB Ltd (ABB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.38 N/A 0.68 27.65 Danaher Corporation 131 4.90 N/A 3.41 41.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ABB Ltd and Danaher Corporation. Danaher Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ABB Ltd. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ABB Ltd has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ABB Ltd and Danaher Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

ABB Ltd is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Danaher Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Danaher Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Danaher Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ABB Ltd and Danaher Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Danaher Corporation has an average price target of $137.86, with potential downside of -0.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.8% of ABB Ltd shares and 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Danaher Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while Danaher Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Danaher Corporation beats ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.