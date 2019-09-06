Abb LTD (ABB) Valuation Declined While 13D Management Upped Position; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined, Holder Thiel Macro Has Cut Its Position by $4.90 Million

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 855,539 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 607,085 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 582,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 625,604 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.43 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

