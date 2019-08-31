Abb LTD (ABB) Stock Value Declined While Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $905,814; As Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stock Declined, Garrison Financial Upped Its Stake by $332,328

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 290,150 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Corenso Holdings America – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Releases Corporate Responsibility Report NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 15,269 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 155,925 were accumulated by Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability Com. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 1,902 shares. Savings Bank holds 0.1% or 15,029 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Llc holds 2.27% or 368,966 shares. 28 are owned by Tci Wealth Inc. Shine Advisory Services reported 447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 321,318 shares. Amer Int Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 247,965 are owned by Earnest Ltd Liability. Opus Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Salem Counselors owns 105,974 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares to 40,598 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,859 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).