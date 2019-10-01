Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Cut Position by $313,000 as Share Price Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 15,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 298,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 313,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 1.02 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Accenture Delivered 10% Earnings Growth in Q4 – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 0.79% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 11,441 shares. Proshare Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 654,270 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.06% or 42,438 shares. Dt Inv Prtn Ltd owns 96,167 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20.01 million shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,473 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 42,119 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs holds 6,626 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 1.23% or 1.88 million shares. 17,640 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney reported 36,687 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.11 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Lc accumulated 36,774 shares or 1.3% of the stock.