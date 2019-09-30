Abb LTD (ABB) Share Value Declined While Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Its Holding; Flir Sys (FLIR) Stock Value Declined While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Decreased Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 21,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 32,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 394,165 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 15,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 44,760 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897,000, up from 29,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 493,044 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.01% or 44,858 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 43,331 shares. 300 are held by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 205,002 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 1,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,259 are owned by Advisory Rech. Axa holds 0.02% or 74,487 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,377 shares stake. Mesirow Inv Mgmt holds 0.28% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 33,165 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 12,472 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 98,436 shares. Bokf Na owns 70,986 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AAR Corp (AIR) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR Systems: A Top Consideration For Growth Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems Awarded $48.1M from U.S. Department of Defense for the Sensor Suite Upgrade for the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,314 shares to 14,661 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 189,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABB -3% after Q4 net profit drops 19% – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 21,321 shares to 30,142 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).