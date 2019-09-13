Abb LTD (ABB) Market Valuation Declined While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Stake by $1.76 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Its Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Share Price Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 1.14 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50 million, up from 50,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $256.38. About 146,974 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,050 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Mgmt Com Inc has invested 0.38% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Smithfield Co stated it has 19 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 29,709 shares. Capital Invest Of America owns 57,864 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cornerstone has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). King Luther Capital Management accumulated 61,179 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brinker reported 4,119 shares. S&Co invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 19,354 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 329,430 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,764 shares. Reliant Inv Management Llc owns 15,815 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,561 shares to 167,843 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,733 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,860 shares to 202,676 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.