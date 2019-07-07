Abb LTD (ABB) Market Valuation Declined While Gradient Investments Has Cut Its Holding; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Lowered Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co LTD (TSM) by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 39,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,636 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 96,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 4.67M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (TSM) by 97.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 855 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 39,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 274,566 shares to 590,824 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.