Abb LTD (ABB) Holding Held by Shufro Rose & Co Llc; Icon Advisers Raised Position in Duff&Phelps Utilities & Corpor (DUC) by $695,776 as Share Price Were Volatile

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Duff&Phelps Utilities & Corpor (DUC) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 86,972 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 345,483 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 258,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Duff&Phelps Utilities & Corpor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 14,851 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 115,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 236,188 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 120,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 493,551 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 78,189 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.28% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 345,483 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 38,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 1,400 shares. Shaker Services has invested 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 3.92M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.11% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 33,196 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 12,048 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 34,118 shares. Karpus invested 1.48% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 3,971 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company. Guggenheim Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,367 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,200 shares to 16,298 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adt Corporation by 219,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,300 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,793 shares to 38,821 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 8,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,408 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

