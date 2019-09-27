Abb LTD (ABB) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $1.76 Million; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Neenah (NP) Position by $442,200

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 111,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 10,020 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 531,734 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,999 shares to 16,597 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr by 34,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

