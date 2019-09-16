Abb LTD (ABB) Holder Folketrygdfondet Increased Position; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Position by $1.76 Million

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 84,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 1.35 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 83,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 265,020 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75M, down from 348,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 12.45 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.44M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 18,718 shares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 5.31 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 47,833 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt owns 38,510 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 39,842 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 768,290 shares. Stoneridge owns 28,750 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.46M shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Company reported 20,581 shares stake. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 85,136 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 13,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 332 shares. First Republic Invest Management invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16,587 shares to 166,466 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).