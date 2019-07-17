ABB Ltd (ABB) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Comparison side by side

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.44 N/A 0.68 27.74 The Middleby Corporation 128 2.80 N/A 5.77 23.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABB Ltd and The Middleby Corporation. The Middleby Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ABB Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ABB Ltd is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ABB Ltd and The Middleby Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility and Risk

ABB Ltd’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. The Middleby Corporation’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, The Middleby Corporation which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. The Middleby Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ABB Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ABB Ltd and The Middleby Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively The Middleby Corporation has an average price target of $146.75, with potential upside of 3.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ABB Ltd and The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79% The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57%

For the past year ABB Ltd has -0.79% weaker performance while The Middleby Corporation has 34.57% stronger performance.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.