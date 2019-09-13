ABB Ltd (ABB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ABB Ltd has 4.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ABB Ltd has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ABB Ltd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ABB Ltd and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd N/A 19 27.65 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

ABB Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio ABB Ltd is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ABB Ltd and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.91 1.85 2.55

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 71.74%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ABB Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year ABB Ltd has -1.10% weaker performance while ABB Ltd’s rivals have 33.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ABB Ltd has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. ABB Ltd’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

ABB Ltd has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

ABB Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ABB Ltd’s peers beat ABB Ltd on 7 of the 6 factors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.