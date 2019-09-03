ABB Ltd (ABB) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.36 N/A 0.68 27.65 Generac Holdings Inc. 62 2.12 N/A 4.01 18.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABB Ltd and Generac Holdings Inc. Generac Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ABB Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ABB Ltd’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Generac Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

ABB Ltd’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Generac Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd. Its rival Generac Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. Generac Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ABB Ltd and Generac Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Generac Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus price target and a 5.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ABB Ltd and Generac Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 95.6%. Comparatively, Generac Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47%

For the past year ABB Ltd has -1.1% weaker performance while Generac Holdings Inc. has 45.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Generac Holdings Inc. beats ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.