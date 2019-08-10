ABB Ltd (ABB) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Comparison side by side

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.35 N/A 0.68 27.65 Cummins Inc. 161 0.97 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ABB Ltd and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ABB Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ABB Ltd’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cummins Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means ABB Ltd’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cummins Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Cummins Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ABB Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ABB Ltd and Cummins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

Competitively Cummins Inc. has a consensus target price of $161, with potential upside of 7.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ABB Ltd and Cummins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 84.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while Cummins Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats ABB Ltd on 9 of the 11 factors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.