Abb Limited (ABB) Stake Maintained by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc; Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Trimmed Its Holding

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A (Google A) by 733 shares to 16,336 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,413 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 51,058 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 4,750 shares. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 1,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.67 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 26,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Co has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 503,864 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,738 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust has 18,355 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.15% or 10,293 shares. 53,382 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9,736 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 50,902 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moneta Gp Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

