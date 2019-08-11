Abb Limited (ABB) Shares Declined While Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Upped by $1.80 Million Its Stake; Stralem & Co Has Trimmed Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 19,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 133,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 152,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.40 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,780 shares to 117,955 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C (Google C) by 918 shares to 26,929 shares, valued at $31.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Prtns (NYSE:EPD) by 32,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

