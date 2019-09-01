Abb Limited (ABB) Position Raised by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc; Westover Capital Advisors Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Has Decreased by $530,550 as Valuation Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 155,853 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.12M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 3.58 million shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 496,906 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability Com De invested in 0.09% or 20,930 shares. Wasatch stated it has 1.32 million shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 30,878 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.17% stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 37,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 262,293 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr has invested 0.52% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 8,960 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 2,292 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 77,827 shares. Regions Fin holds 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 285 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 253,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

