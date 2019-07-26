Abb Limited (ABB) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Upped Its Stake by $1.80 Million as Share Price Declined; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Lowered Position

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. (SSNC) by 37.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 28,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 569,782 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 2.37 million shares traded or 9.26% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer has 0.5% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 68,468 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 422,759 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Nj holds 113,653 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 184,837 shares. 332,044 are held by Torray Ltd Liability Corp. Kj Harrison Prtnrs reported 0.62% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 203,927 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 63,015 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 4,496 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has 2.42% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Cap Management LP invested in 12,700 shares. 17,933 are owned by Glenmede Na. Cibc Ww invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Thornburg Inv Management holds 491,437 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 25,150 shares to 51,350 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,250 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

