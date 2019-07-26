Abb Limited (ABB) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lifted Position; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Valuation Rose, Holder Tcw Group Decreased Its Stake by $3.40 Million

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 18,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,671 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, down from 200,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $230.05. About 475,682 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABB Ltd (ABB) CEO Peter Voser on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investor AB – An Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,402 shares to 275,948 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,835 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,884 shares to 362,003 shares, valued at $40.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 90,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.