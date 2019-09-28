AB Volvo (publ) EPS Estimated At $0.38; TOKYO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (TKGSF) Shorts Up By 1.39%

Analysts expect AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. VLVLY’s profit would be $773.04M giving it 9.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, AB Volvo’s analysts see -34.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 8,230 shares traded. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TOKYO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TKGSF) had an increase of 1.39% in short interest. TKGSF’s SI was 1.29 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.39% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12915 days are for TOKYO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TKGSF)’s short sellers to cover TKGSF’s short positions. It closed at $24.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AB Volvo , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.22 billion. The firm offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. It has a 9.1 P/E ratio. It also provides equipment used at construction sites, including pavers, compactors, excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated and rigid dump trucks under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells natural gas in Japan. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. As of March 31, 2018, the firm operated a 63,557 km pipeline network serving approximately 11,678 million customers. It currently has negative earnings. It also constructs, sells, repairs, and renovates gas appliances; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, and air conditioning systems; constructs gas main and branch lines; checks safety in underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas ; and provides parcel and heat supply services.