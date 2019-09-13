AB Volvo (publ) EPS Estimated At $0.38; NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL (NCAP) SI Increased By 2.63%

Analysts expect AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. VLVLY’s profit would be $770.15M giving it 9.75 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, AB Volvo’s analysts see -34.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 25,459 shares traded. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. NCAP’s SI was 39,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 38,000 shares previously. With 537,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP)’s short sellers to cover NCAP’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.74% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0018. About 47,100 shares traded. Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Northsight Capital Makes Cannabis Stocks Look Bad – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Discovery Labs completes enrollment in AEROSURF study; SURFAXIN to be discontinued – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 17, 2015 is yet another important article.

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company has market cap of $267,759. The companyÂ’s principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the companyÂ’s online directories; and leasing to clients one or more Internet domain names for the customerÂ’s exclusive use. It currently has negative earnings. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space.

AB Volvo , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.04 billion. The firm offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It also provides equipment used at construction sites, including pavers, compactors, excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated and rigid dump trucks under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks.

More notable recent AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acreage Holdings: Falling To All-Time Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charlotte’s Web Continues To Spin – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waterloo Brewing: Plenty Of Upside For 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telia updates on EC’s Bonnier deal review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zenabis: The Detriment Of Overdoing Financings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.