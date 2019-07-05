Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Reaches $64.01 52-Week High; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Sentiment Is 1.66

The stock of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.85 target or 6.00% above today’s $64.01 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.33B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $67.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $259.92 million more. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 222,997 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 197 funds started new and increased positions, while 119 reduced and sold their holdings in East West Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 120.66 million shares, down from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding East West Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 147 New Position: 50.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates through five divisions: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. It has a 22.33 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold Aaron's, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 35,180 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% or 190,896 shares in its portfolio. Alps Incorporated reported 16,232 shares. Stephens Ar reported 40 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). New York-based Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 44,294 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 37,493 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 48,256 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.06% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 11,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Gabelli Funds owns 192,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 28,386 shares. Millennium Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 226,512 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aaron’s Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 14. Stephens maintained Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) rating on Friday, February 15. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The stock of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aaron’s, Progressive Leasing And Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. Thrill New Tallahassee Single Parent Homeowner With Fully Furnished Home – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Aaron’s Analyst Says Partnership With Wayfair Could Add 4-27% To EPS – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 174,064 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.76% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. for 111,267 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 184,251 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 130,666 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.9% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $179.17 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.76% EPS growth.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.