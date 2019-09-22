Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) EPS Estimated At $0.82; Guggenheim Capital Decreased Mckesson (MCK) Holding By $522,064

Analysts expect Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.82 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 18.84% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. AAN’s profit would be $55.38M giving it 18.35 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Aaron's, Inc.’s analysts see -11.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 566,180 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 3,896 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 97,006 shares with $13.04 million value, down from 100,902 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $27.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 1.63M shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 2.03% above currents $146.82 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12M for 10.28 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKeSon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Share Price Increased 165% – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $126,660 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by BARRETT KELLY HEFNER, worth $126,660.

