Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Aaron’s Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aaron’s Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aaron’s Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s Inc. 0.00% 11.10% 6.90% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aaron’s Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s Inc. N/A 57 22.03 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Aaron’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aaron’s Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

$75 is the average price target of Aaron’s Inc., with a potential upside of 16.53%. The rivals have a potential upside of -13.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aaron’s Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aaron’s Inc. -3% 0.25% 15.41% 27.12% 50.33% 49.94% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Aaron’s Inc. has stronger performance than Aaron’s Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that Aaron’s Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aaron’s Inc.’s rivals are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Aaron’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aaron’s Inc.’s rivals beat Aaron’s Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.