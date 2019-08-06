Aaron’s (AAN) Valuation Rose While Oak Associates LTD Has Cut by $308,620 Its Position; Cbre Clarion Securities Holding in Store Capital (STOR) Lowered as Shares Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 7,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 13,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 266,589 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.50 million, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 542,592 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,893 shares to 44,708 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. by 694,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 2.41 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2,374 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 80,090 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na invested 0.38% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.1% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 34,443 shares. Cls Limited Co holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 274,069 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.01% or 27,800 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt holds 2.51% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 142,005 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 151,219 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 2,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 205,375 are owned by Nfc Invests Limited Liability Corp. Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 56,333 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 2.44 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Company invested in 0.48% or 95,138 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Stephens Mngmt Group Inc Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Comerica State Bank owns 275,385 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 256,653 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 9,847 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 2.12M shares. 683,707 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Communication Inc. Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 277,800 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. 28,590 were accumulated by Gam Hldg Ag. 39,328 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. 10,465 are held by Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Com. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 73,159 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 59,280 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). First Interstate Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $126,660 activity.

