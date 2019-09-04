Aaron’s (AAN) to pay $0.04 on Oct 4, 2019; United Fire Group Has 1.41 Sentiment

Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:AAN) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Aaron’s Inc’s current price of $62.21 translates into 0.06% yield. Aaron’s Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 435,718 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 65 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 46 sold and reduced their stakes in United Fire Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 15.58 million shares, down from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Fire Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 52 New Position: 13.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. for 491,688 shares. Earnest Partners Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 40,900 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,237 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 68,051 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M

More notable recent United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 per Share – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Endeavor Group Holdings: The World’s Most Talented Company – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

United Fire Group, Inc., through with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 52.04 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity. Shares for $126,660 were bought by BARRETT KELLY HEFNER.

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.