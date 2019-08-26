Aaron’s (AAN) to pay $0.04 on Oct 4, 2019; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Raised Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding By $6.30 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc acquired 69,200 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 1.20M shares with $109.54 million value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. now has $7.90B valuation. The stock increased 6.37% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.78 million shares traded or 171.89% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT

Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:AAN) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Aaron’s Inc’s current price of $62.14 translates into 0.06% yield. Aaron’s Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 431,891 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) stake by 72,095 shares to 2.07M valued at $134.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) stake by 127,217 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,414 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Optimum stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 2,985 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2.84M were reported by Hound Ltd Liability Corporation. Korea Investment invested in 113,946 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 5,585 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 16,456 shares. Mai Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 248 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 11,549 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top High-Yielding Low-Value Buys After Market Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 27.96% above currents $76.33 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of SPR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold Aaron's, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Rech has 15,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 125,300 shares. Foundry Limited Com has 172,318 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 426,634 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 223,742 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 3,903 shares. James Invest Research stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 10,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 4,845 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 220,559 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0.23% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.17% or 279,988 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group reported 85,401 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Lc owns 0.1% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 44,294 shares.

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.