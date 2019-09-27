Aarons (AAN) Stake Held by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $646,443 as Share Price Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 158.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 15,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 24,588 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 298,410 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 10,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 148,451 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 138,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 1.46M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 22,484 shares to 14,802 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 67,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,152 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 43.94M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2,170 shares. Parametric Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.80M shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Legal & General Grp Public Lc has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Factory Mutual holds 0.87% or 1.14 million shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 54,451 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 142,877 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.04% or 1,288 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc has 0.89% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). S&Co owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 23,670 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,312 shares. Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 2.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,436 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 61,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,244 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Incorporated owns 752 shares. 35,010 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Teton Advisors stated it has 10,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 74,789 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Hennessy Incorporated holds 0.9% or 305,800 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 18,813 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 284,121 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Moreover, James Invest Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Morgan Stanley owns 63,369 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $126,660 activity.