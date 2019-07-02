Aarons (AAN) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Cut Its Stake; Miles Capital Has Lifted Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $366,086

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $176.72. About 1.01 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,018 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 58,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 383,485 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 87,030 shares to 106,144 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 265,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

