Aarons (AAN) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.89 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, First Dallas Securities Has Raised Holding

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 63,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 464,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.52 million, up from 400,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 524,988 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0.02% or 17,282 shares. Interocean Capital Llc invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weiss Multi reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 1,942 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,375 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sit Inv Associates owns 126,335 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benin Mngmt stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Int Gp Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 668,079 shares. Telemus Cap Lc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 22.01M shares. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 25,323 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal London Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 645,776 shares. 9,003 were accumulated by Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 8,645 shares. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Advsrs Asset reported 752 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 311,567 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest holds 0.13% or 45,812 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 27,128 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 838,583 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 63,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 239,988 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 70,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burney reported 139,463 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 7.95M shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $126,660 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,745 shares to 91,633 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 151,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).