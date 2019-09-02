Aaron’s (AAN) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Increased Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Toron Capital Markets Cut Position by $1.18 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 25,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 622,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72 million, up from 596,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 449,625 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 158,393 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, down from 164,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 234,304 shares to 482,094 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,612 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares to 934,002 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 540,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.01 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.